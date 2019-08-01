Assam's 'Golden Tips Tea' auctioned for record Rs 70,501/kg

Golden Tips Tea in Assam is on price record-breaking spree. Gold tips from Maijan Tea Estate of Assam Company India Limited were sold for Rs 70,501 per kg at (Guwahati Tea Auction Centre) GTAC. As per claims, this is the highest price fetched by any tea sold at any auction centre in India. The Mundhra Tea Company of Guwahati purchased the tea at the record price which will be shared between their client Steven Plaizier from Belgium and Namah Marketing, a Guwahati-based online tea store.