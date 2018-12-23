Assam's Bogibeel Bridge lit up ahead of PM Modi's visit

The Bogibeel Bridge, India's longest railroad bridge, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 was lit up on Sunday night. For 21 years, residents of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been waiting for the completion of the double decker rail and road bridge, on the Bramhaputra river. The bridge would cut down the train-travel time between Tinsukia in Assam to Naharlagun town of Arunachal Pradesh by more than 10 hours.