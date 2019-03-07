Assamese film 'Aamis' to compete at Tribeca film fest

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) National Award-winning director Bhaskar Hazarika's second film "Aamis", in Assamese, has been officially selected at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in the US.

"News of our selection in Tribeca gives a huge boost to our plans to bring 'Aamis' to audiences this year. My congratulations and gratitude to our cast and crew for this tremendous achievement, and thanks to everyone who supported our film," Hazarika of "Kothanodi" fame, said in a statement.

The film will have its world premiere at the 'International Narrative Competition Section' of the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled to take place from April 24 - May 5 in New York.

Christoph Waltz's directorial debut "Georgetown", "Dreamland" produced by Margot Robbie, "A Day in the Life of America" directed by Jared Leto and "Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin", directed and written by Werner Herzog, are some of the other films selected to be screened at the festival.

"Aamis" follows the story of Nirmali, a married paediatrician and Suman, a young PhD student researching food habits in northeastern India.

Suman's work exposes him to the belief that there's no kind of food that can be considered abnormal and Nirmali is drawn to this idea. The two quickly discover that they have a shared love for food - specifically, meat.

Together, they bond over meals comprising unusual meats on platonic dates, although Suman longs for some sort of physical contact. As Nirmali's taste buds grow more adventurous, their relationship takes a dark and bizarre turn neither had anticipated.

"Aamis" has been produced by Poonam Deol of Signum Productions and Shyam Bora of Metanormal Motion Pictures in association with Wishberry Films.

