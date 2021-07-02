Assam Rifles' female security personnel bridge gap with locals in J-K's Ganderbal

Women personnel posted at MVCP in Ganderbal (Photo/ANI)

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Indian security forces are witnessing a remarkable change in routine affairs in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district after Assam Rifles deployed female security personnel in the region.

Assam Rifles has deployed Riflewomen at Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) for routine checking of female commuters.

Speaking to ANI, Colonel R S Karakoti, Co 34 Assam Rifles said that the deployment of female personnel has helped bridge the gap between security forces and the people.

"These Rifle women have been a force multiplier and they have been bridging the gap between security forces and Awaam. We are using them in various operations as we use the Riflemen. Local citizens have been coming and reaching out to these Riflewomen and developing a special relationship with the security forces," he said.

Rekha Kumari, deployed at MVCP in Ganderbal informed that the primary task assigned to the Riflewomen is to assist their male counterparts in the routine checking of women on the National Highway.

This task was earlier conducted by the female police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"We are deployed at MVCP. Whenever any vehicle passes through the checkpoint, we stop them to check thoroughly. We Rifelwomen check the women in the vehicle so that they feel comfortable," she said.

Another Riflewoman Radha said that they feel proud while performing their duties in the Kashmir Valley.

"I feel proud when I wear my uniform. It was my dream to serve in the country. My parents and family feel proud of me for serving the country. We feel pride that we are serving the country in a sensitive zone like Jammu and Kashmir," said Radha. (ANI)