Assam Rifles arrests one cadre of NSCN (R)

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles arrested one active cadre of National Socialist Council of Nagaland here on October 26.

"On October 26, Assam Rifles arrested one active cadre of NSCN (R)-National Socialist Council of Nagaland-from general area Old Shallang (Changlang dist), Arunachal Pradesh," Assam Rifles said in a release.

"We recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, live rounds and 100 grams of opium. Insurgent and recovered items were handed over to the police," it added. (ANI)