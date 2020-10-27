    Assam Rifles arrests one cadre of NSCN (R)

    ANI
    Representative image

    Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles arrested one active cadre of National Socialist Council of Nagaland here on October 26.

    "On October 26, Assam Rifles arrested one active cadre of NSCN (R)-National Socialist Council of Nagaland-from general area Old Shallang (Changlang dist), Arunachal Pradesh," Assam Rifles said in a release.

    "We recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, live rounds and 100 grams of opium. Insurgent and recovered items were handed over to the police," it added. (ANI)

