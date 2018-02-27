Assam refinery exports wax to US

Guwahati, Feb 27 (IANS) Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has sent a consignment of 80 metric tonnes (MT) of wax from its plant in Assam to the USA.

A spokesman for the refinery said this on Tuesday while adding that the refinery had earlier this month sent wax consignments to Portugal, the second European country after Poland where NRL wax has been exported.

"This was followed by a dispatch of 86 MT of wax to Ecuador on February 13. Ecuador is the 7th South American country where NRL wax has been exported after Mexico, Nicaragua, Brazil, Guatemala, Chile and Argentina," said the spokesman.

"With the aforesaid three exports in the month of February 2018, a total quantity of 7,780 MT has been exported by NRL to 25 countries worldwide. More exports to existing and new countries are lined up in the coming months in order with the company's strategy to make NRL wax a brand to be reckoned with globally," she said.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated NRL's wax plant to the nation on February 5, 2016. The 50,000 MT wax plant commissioned in March 2015 at a cost of Rs 676 crore is the country's largest wax producing unit with indigenous technology developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum-Dehradun, Engineers India Ltd and NRL.

--IANS

ah/and/bg