Assam Police to Question Mizoram MP on ‘Shall Kill Them’ Warning

Following the deadly clashes that erupted around the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, 26 July, Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena on Wednesday, 28 July, blamed Assam police for firing first and added, “They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all."

Following Vanlalvena's comments, a team of Assam Police left for Delhi to question the Rajya Sabha MP, alleging that the clashes were a conspiracy and he had an active role in it.

On Monday, five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and at least 50 people were injured as policemen from the two states allegedly fired at each other in an unexpected escalation of the border row.

Both state governments have put out their own explanations for the violence that broke out. The violence occurred just two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the Centre’s resolve to end disputes in the Northeast.

‘They Gave Firing Orders First’: MP Vanlalvena

Standing outside the Parliament House on Wednesday, MP Vanlalvena had said, "More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first, before we fired,” ANI reported.

He added, “They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all."

Following Vanlalvena’s comments, a senior officer of the Assam Police, GP Singh, said in a tweet, that the team plans action "'elating to conspiracy behind the incident in light of media interview of Rajya Sabha MP Sri K Vanlalvena indicative of his active role in conspiracy'.

@assampolice team including officers of CID are leaving for delhi to take lawful action relating to conspiracy behind the incident in light of media interview of Rajya Sabha MP Sri K Vanlalvena indicative of his active role in conspiracy. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 28, 2021

Moreover, the Assam Police has prepared a 'picture gallery' of the people involved in the clashes, including Mizoram Police personnel and locals who opened fire on its personnel, Singh said.

The state has also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the attackers.

After the violence, each state had made allegations of intrusion and violation of a previous understanding.

Meanwhile, National Highway 306 that connects Mizoram to the rest of the country was shut down by the people of Assam's Barak Valley, as they imposed an 'economic blockade'.

The Union home ministry and governments of Assam and Mizoram agreed for deployment of a neutral central force along the disturbed interstate border, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, quoting officials.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had chaired a meeting on with Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and DGP SBK Singh over the issue.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

