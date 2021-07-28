Assam Police announces Rs 5 lakh reward for info on people involved in Mizoram border firing

Representaitve Image

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Assam police on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on those individuals who were involved in the killing of six police personnel on July 26, said GP Singh, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Police.

Amid border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, six jawans of Assam Police have lost their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of state at the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed.

"Assam police also announces a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to arrest of each of the individuals involved in the barbaric killing of the Assam Police personnel on July 26th 2021," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Singh also informed that a team of state police including CID officers are leaving for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident in light of the media interview of Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena indicative of his active role in the conspiracy.

The Special DGP informed that a case was registered relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in Dholai police station on Tuesday in connection with the killing of police personnel.

"The incident took place at Inner Line Reserve Forest area of Cachar district, Assam along National Highway 306, around 1.7 kms southwards from Lailapur PP," said the senior police officer.

"Assam Police has prepared a picture gallery which is being further updated of Mizoram Police personnel and civilian miscreants who fired at Assam police on July 26th. They would be brought to law," he added.

Speaking on the issue of border clash, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Neihlaia said, "There was no intention to kill anyone. But we had to retaliate as it is our stand that we would not open fire first. When they wanted to surrender, we gave them the opportunity to escape unhurt, otherwise, many more could have died."

A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)