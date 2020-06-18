Assam Oil Field Fire: PM Narendra Modi Review Situation Arising Due to Blaze in Oil Well in Tinsukia

Tinsukia, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the National Disaster Management Authority meeting to review the situation arising out of fire in oil well in Tinsukia District, Assam. Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present in the meeting. OIL India Limited’s oil well no. Baghjan-5 caught fire on June 9.

PM Modi assured the people of Assam that the Centre is fully committed to providing support and relief and rehabilitation to the affected families and is standing with the State Government in this difficult time due to the unfortunate incident that has taken place. The PM also directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry that this incident should be studied and documented so that learnings become useful in future. Assam Well Fire Continues, Environment Assessment Study in Progress.

PM Modi said, “Further capacities and expertise should be developed within our own organizations to avoid such mishaps in future and deal with such calamities in case they occur.” Gas had started leaking from the well on May 27. The well caught fire on June 9. People living in the surrounding areas of the well have been shifted and relief camps set up by the government. Approximately, 9,000 persons are living in these relief camps.