Assam Oil Field Fire: 2 Firefighters Dead in Blaze That Engulfed Baghjan Oil Well, Days After Gas Leak

Tinsukia, June 10: Two firefighters on Tuesday died in fire which broke out in the oil field of Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district and their dead bodied were recovered on Wednesday. The identity of the firefighters could not be ascertained as of yet. The fire in the Assam's Baghjan Oil Field had been leaking gas since May 27 and the Oil India Limited (OIL) in a statement on Monday said that the well is flowing gas uncontrollably.

According to latest reports, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently present at the spot and trying to control the leakage of gas. However, due to the oil blowout on May 27, the oil well is spewing gas and causing damage to the nearby wetlands and biodiversity. Assam Natural Gas Leak: Fire Breaks Out at Baghjan Oil Well That Was Spewing Gas Since May 27, Watch Video.

#UPDATE Assam: Two persons dead in the massive fire that broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district yesterday; bodies recovered. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams present at the spot; fire flames continue to erupt from the gas well. https://t.co/fQO40LI5lW pic.twitter.com/qNZU2gssWy — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020





A three-member expert team from Singapore to control the situation and it arrived on Monday. Biodiversity experts say that a number of birds, fish, dolphins have died in the the locality following the blowout. Meanwhile, OIL has announced financial help of Rs 30,000 to the affected families. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also talked with the Centre about the situation.