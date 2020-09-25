Assam NRC: Citizens of Nowhere; How Their Fate Hangs in Balance

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Do you know what it feels like to be without citizenship?

85-year-old Surya Khatun’s entire family was named in Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, but not her. She says she was born in Assam and has had a valid voter identity card for years.

"I am a heart patient. I feel scared, whenever I see a policeman. If I have to go Foreigners’ Tribunals (to prove my citizenship), I will die there. I am unable to sleep at night, whenever I think about the NRC list." - Surya Khatun, lives in Nalbari district in Assam

On 31 August 2019 Assam National Register of Citizens was released, a list of Indian citizens living in the state. But the names of 19 lakh people living in Assam were excluded from the list. Surya Khatun is among those 19 lakh people, and their fate now hangs in balance.

Being excluded from the NRC list does not automatically mean that a person will be declared a foreigner. But, to get Indian citizenship, these 19 lakh people will now have to contest their exclusion from the NRC at Assam's Foreigners' Tribunals.

However this can happen only after the final NRC is notified by the Registrar General of India (RGI). But even a year after the NRC was released, the RGI has not yet notified the list. The Quint spoke to some of those people whose names were excluded from the NRC.

"I Cannot Find A Bride" - Ahmed

Ahmed Toweb, who was born in Assam, is a government engineer. Seven members of his family, including his parents and siblings, have all been named in the NRC list, except him. He does not know why he was excluded, and is worried about his future. Since his name is not in the list, he says he's finding it hard to get married.

"I am single, but the parents of prospective brides are apprehensive – what if I am declared a foreigner? They are scared that if a person is declared a foreigner, he will be jailed, and then what will happen to their daughter. All parents have such worries." - Ahmed Toweb, lives in Bongaigaon district in Assam

Ahmed is prepared to fight for Indian citizenship in the Foreigners’ Tribunals but this can happen only after the final list is notified by the RGI.

"Humiliating To Run From One Seva Kendra To Another" - Nurul

Kaniz Fatima Laskar's name is not in the NRC list. Fatima was born in Bihar and moved to Assam after marrying Nurul Laskar. She lives in Kamrup Metropolitan district in Guwahati in Assam.

Her husband and children are named in the NRC list. Nurul feels Kaniz was excluded because the officials in Assam may have failed to read her documents, which were written in Hindi.

"I doubt whether officials sent her documents to Bihar for verification. I must now run from one Seva Kendra to another, I feel very insulted and humiliated. I find this whole process very inhumane. For how long can you keep people’s fate hanging in the air?" - Nurul Laskar, Kaniz Fatima Laskar’s husband

Laskar says that he will fight his wife’s case in the Foreigners’ Tribunals but his worry is that even these Tribunals may not be functioning impartially.

"Orphanage Refused To Give My Documents Because She Married A Muslim" - Abdul

Fatima Begum is 24. She grew up in an orphanage in Assam. She was a Hindu before she married Abdul Salam. While the NRC survey was being conducted in Assam, she and her husband requested the orphanage to provide them with Fatima’s documents. But they claim that the orphanage authorities refused because she had married a Muslim.

Fatima lives in Bongaigaon district in Assam. She now has no identity proof, not even a ration card or a voter ID card.

"I could not make her ration card because her name is not in the NRC list. We don’t get rations. We have to purchase cereals with our earnings. During the lockdown we faced a lot of problems because we were not earning, and nor did we have a ration card." - Abdul Salam, Fatima Begum’s husband

Over Rs 1600 crore and around 55,000 government employees were utilised to prepared the Assam NRC. Then why is the government not notifying the NRC list? Experts blame politics.

"The entire NRC started because they (political parties with vested interests) thought there are several illegal migrants here. The BJP state government says that this NRC will be scrapped. This is because they could not exclude as many people as possible. That is why they do not want to notify NRC." - Aman Wadud, Human Rights Lawyer,

