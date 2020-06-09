Assam Natural Gas Leak: Fire Breaks Out at Baghjan Oil Well That Was Spewing Gas Since May 27, Watch Video

Tinsukia, June 9: A massive fire broke in the oil field of Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district, that has been leaking gas since May 27. The Oil India Limited (OIL) in a statement on Monday said that the well is flowing gas uncontrollably. The flames are so big that they are visible from more than two kilometres away. Assam Natural Gas Leak: Baghjan Well Spewing Oil Since May 27, Scores of Fish Including Gangetic Dolphins Feared Dead, Here's What We Know So Far.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently present at the spot. The oil well had a blowout on May 27 and has been spewing gas for past 14 days, causing damage to nearby wetlands and biodiversity. OIL Appoints Consultant to Study Environmental Impact of Gas Well Blowout in Assam.

#WATCH Massive fire at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, Assam. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot pic.twitter.com/Tw2G92aPXy — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020





To control the situation, a three-member expert team from Singapore arrived at the site on Monday. As per the local activists, the damage has been done to the rare biodiversity of the area. A number of birds, fish, dolphins have died in the locality following the blowout.

People living nearby the natural gas producing well have been evacuated and placed in relief camps. OIL also announced financial help of Rs 30,000 to the affected families. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also talked with the Centre about the situation.