Assam: Kaziranga National Park to open for tourists from October 21, only jeep safari to be allowed

Dispur (Assam) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is set to open for tourists from October 21 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, due to inclement weather and road conditions, only jeep safari would be open for tourists at Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat official notice on Monday, "This is notified for general information that Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is scheduled to be opened for the tourists season 2020-21 w.e.f 11 AM of October 21, 2020. However, due to inclement weather and road condition inside the National Park, only Jeep Safari at Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori would be open for tourists."

The date of opening of Eastern Range, Agoratoli, Burapahar Range, Ghorakati and the elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park will be notified in due course of time.

"Jeep Safari in Kaziranga Range, Kohora will be open up to 'Vaishamari' and in Bagori, the Jeep Safari will be open up to 'Donga watch tower' and 'Bimoli Tiniali' until further orders. The date for opening of Eastern Range, Agoratoli, Burapahar Range, Ghorakati and the elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park will be notified in due course of time," it added. (ANI)