Assam Govt to Undertake Rs 100 Crore Project for Street Lighting in Guwahati

Payal Mehta
·2-min read

The new Assam government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to undertake a major lighting project spread across 136km all over Guwahati to the tune of Rs 100 crore under the Guwahati Smart City Limited project.

As per records, as of now close to 74% of the streets of Guwahati remain deprived of basic lighting. The need to have well-lit streets is one of the demands that people of the capital city of Assam have been waiting for decades to happen.

Through the project Jyoti, in its second phase, close to 10,000 light poles are likely to be installed in the household of beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 21.48 crore. The project Jyoti light poles will be available by way of being beneficiary-led scheme and the instalments of these polls through the project would be available both online and off-line.

The Assam government hopes to complete the project by the next financial year in 2022.

Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal told CNN-News18, “It is a very important project that we have undertaken not only to make sure a citizen demand is met but it is vital to track and reduce crimes against women and also cases of robbery and burglary in the capital city.”

Of the 100 crore estimated cost, Project Jyoti will cost around 21.48 crore, spine road smart street lighting can be done at an estimated cost of 57.85 crore, the 1.38-km-long boulevard built on the southern banks of river Brahmaputra can be at a cost of 11 crore while the complex of the Umananda Temple can be illuminated at a cost of 3.34 crore. These are among several other popular destinations that are to be “street lit”. The state government wishes to develop the Brahmaputra River Front on the lines of the Sabarmati River Front, a popular tourist destination.

Assam has a huge cultural heritage that the state and its people take big pride in. Thus, cultural centres of Aswaklanta, Sri Sri Dakhinpatsatra and Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra as well as Airport Welcome Gate at Khanamukh totalling Rs 5.84 crore are on the lighting project as well.

The Ministry of Urban Development also has in the pipeline projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for the beautification and modernisation of Guwahati.

“We have projects that are in the pipeline to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore that we are actually looking to fulfil in the next few years…Assam is the gateway to the North-east and Guwahati is the prime centre of all activities. The potential of tourism in our capital city is immense. The sacred Brahmaputra needs to be developed to enhance the same,” Singhal further told CNN-News 18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Two killed, 1 injured in accident in UP

    Jalaun (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Two men were killed and one other was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor in Orai area here, police said on Tuesday.

  • Chicken Ghee Roast | Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

    Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we din't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken are roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies

  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule Announced: Get All Fixtures, Time Table And Match Details

    The ICC announced the fixtures for T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, 17 August which will be played between October 17, 2021 and November 12, 20211 in Oman and UAE. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea while The second round – the Super12 stage – will get underway on 23 October.

  • Uttar Pradesh legislative council proceedings disrupted amid opposition protests

    Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were adjourned for 30 minutes on Tuesday amid protests by Samajwadi Party members over the law and order issue.

  • IAF’s C-17 aircraft from Kabul lands at Jamnagar with over 100 Indians aboard

    Jamnagar (Guj), Aug 17 (PTI) An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons on board landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, an official said.

  • Guar gum futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell Rs 19 to Rs 8,288 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

  • Mercury rises in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, officials said.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Tuesday, Aug 17 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of England.

  • Road accident in Rajasthan leaves four dead

    Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Four persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Ajmer-Beawar national highway in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said.  Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, they said, adding the drivers and helpers of the two trucks were burnt alive.  The accident occurred when a truck carrying cement sacks rammed into another truck after crossing the divider.

  • Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Tuesday went down by Rs 61 to Rs 4,869 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

  • Physical hearing of cases to resume in Uttarakhand HC from Aug 24

    Nainital, Aug 17 (PTI) Physical hearing of cases in the Uttarakhand High Court, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from August 24.  Only important cases have been heard during the period via video conferencing.    A notification issued on Monday by the Registrar General of the High Court, Dhananjay Chaturvedi contains detailed guidelines to be followed after the resumption of physical hearing of cases. PTI Corr ALM  DV DV

  • Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned for the day

    Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday were adjourned for the day after obituary references to six sitting members.

  • Maha: Thane district sees 133 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 133 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,433, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; none hurt

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

  • Bypoll to RS seat from Tamil Nadu on Sept 13

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Bypoll to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

  • Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Aug 17

    - Stories on political developments in Afghanistan - Jaishankar arrives in New York, will chair signature Presidency events at UNSC, discuss Afghan situation - Pak calls for 'inclusive' political settlement in Afghanistan as Blinken talks to Qureshi - US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan - US eases travel advisory for India - Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked - US pres

  • M S Swaminathan, Thanu Padmanabhan bag Kerala's top science prize

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (PTI): Eminent farm scientist and 'father of green revolution' in the country, M S Swaminathan and well-known physicist Thanu Padmanabhan have been chosen for Kerala Science Prize 2021.

  • Rajasthan: 4 killed as trucks caught fire after collision at NH 8 in Ajmer

    Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): A total of four people have been reported dead as two vehicles caught fire after a collision at National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Ajmer in the wee hours of Tuesday.

  • UP: School principal suspended for not following norms for hoisting tricolour on I-Day

    Ballia (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) The principal of a primary school here has been suspended for allegedly not following norms for hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National news schedule for Tuesday, August 17 NATIONAL -Developments relating to Afghanistan situation -Derek O'Brien, Sushmita Dev at TMC press conference -Political developments and party briefings -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccination NCR -Meenakshi Lekhi, Hardeep Puri, Harsh Vardhan at Delhi BJP event -SDMC standing committee meeting -Press conference by Delhi Congress -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -AAP leader Arvind Kejr