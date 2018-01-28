Assam Governor releases stamp on footballer

Guwahati, Jan 28 (IANS) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday released a postage stamp on legendary footballer Dr Talimeren Ao during his birth centenary.

Ao was instrumental in popularising football in Assam. He was captain of the Indian football team in their first official match in the 1948 London Olympics.

Paying tributes to the footballer, Mukhi said Ao promoted and popularised football in India, particularly in Assam, and dubbed him an extraordinary personality who was both a talented footballer and a genius physician.

The Assam Governor also congratulated the Sports Authority of India for holding the birth centenary celebrations of the footballer.

The Governor reiterated the government's commitment in transforming Guwahati into the sports capital of the country.

