Assam Global Investors' Summit: Northeast is heart of 'Act East Policy', says PM Modi

Starting his speech by greeting the gathering in regional language which is his style, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said the government has created an 'Act East Policy' and the Northeast is the heart of it. "The Act East Policy requires increased people to people contact, trade ties and other relations with countries on India's east, particularly ASEAN countries," said PM Modi. PM Modi added that the prosperity of people living in Northeast is a key to country's growth story gathering speed.