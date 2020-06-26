Assam Floods Claim 15 Lives, Leave Over 1.89 Lakh People Affected

At least 15 people have reportedly died and over 1.89 lakh people have been affected in the Assam floods.

On Thursday, 25 June, one person drowned at Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji, reported TOI. At least 11,468 people, who have been displaced, have been taking shelter at 49 relief camps and distribution centres.

Landslides as a result of the floods have also claimed least 21 lives in the state, reported The Hindu. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nine districts have been most affected due to the floods. These include, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

On 25 June, the Brahmaputra river flowed above danger level at multiple locations like Jorhat, Dhubri and Tezpur.

Aside from damage to human life, over 19,000 animals have also been affected in the deluge. At least 19,430 hectares of crop area has been submerged under water. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to conduct rescue operations in Assam.

Assam Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reportedly held a meeting via video conference with the deputy commissioners of the districts that have been worst hit. While reviewing the status of shelter camps and rescue operations, the CM also reportedly said that steps should be taken to ensure there’s no spread of COVID-19.

Battling Floods and COVID-19

Besides battling a deluge, the rising number of COVID-19 cases have added to Assam’s concerns. The state has recorded at least 6,646 cases. To contain the spread of infection, the state government has imposed a lockdown in almost the entire District of Kamrup Metropolitan.

The lockdown comes into effect from 7 pm of 28 June and remains imposed till 12 July.

