Assam Polls 2021: BJP Leads in 77 Seats, Cong in 46

Counting of votes for Assam’s 126 seats is underway. Currently, the BJP has a lead in 77 seats while the Congress is leading in 46.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are leading from Majuli and Jalukbari seats respectively. Congress State President Ripun Borah is trailing in Gohpur, as per current trends.

If BJP, the ruling party in the state, manages to stage a comeback, it’ll be the only non-Congress party to secure a consecutive second term in the state.

BJP has a lead in 77 seats, while the Congress is leading in 46



Jailed activist and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi is leading from Sibsagar constituency



CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are leading from Majuli and Jalukbari seats respectively

Congress state president Ripun Borah is trailing in Gohpur

Catch all the updates on the election results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala.

Trends at 1 pm

AIUDF Leads in Jamunamukh

Sirajuddin Ajmal who’s the brother of AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal's is leading in Jamunamukh constituency.

BJP Leads in Patacharkuchi

BJP’s Ranjeet Kumar Dass is leading from Patacharkuchi with 16,691 votes.

Trends at 12 pm

Congress State President Trails in Gohpur Seat

Congress state president Ripun Borah is trailing in Gohpur, while sitting MLA Utpal Borah has secured 12,721 votes.

Assam Forest Min Leads in Dholai

Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is currently leading in Dholai constituency.

Debabrata Saikia Trails in Nazira

Former leader of Opposition and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia is trailing in the Nazira constituency.

BJP Will Form Govt: CM Sonowal

BJP National VP Urges Assam Party Workers to Refrain From Celebrations

As Assam BJP crossed the halfway mark, with a lead in 83 seats, the Party’s national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda urged BJP workers to refrain from celebrating.

Earlier, as part of Covid-19 precautions, the Election Commission had banned victory rallies on or after the counting of votes take place on May 2.

Story continues

Trends at 11 am

BJP - 83

INC - 39

OTH - 03

BJP Crosses Past Halfway Mark As Per Early Trends

Latest Trends

BJP - 71

INC - 39

OTH - 1

Incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal Leads in Majuli

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in Majuli, where is up against Rajib Lochan Pegu of INC.

Trends at 10 am: BJP in The Lead in 66 Seats

Latest Trends: BJP Ahead in 50 Seats

BJP - 50

INC - 25

OTH - 2

Activist Akhil Gogoi Leads from Sibsagar

Activist Akhil Gogoi, who is up against Surabhi Rajkonwar of the BJP and Congress' Subhramitra Gogoi, is leading from Sibsagar constituency.

BJP Widening Lead

The BJP seems to be widening its lead over the Congress. At 9:11 am, the party had a lead in 30 seats, while the Congress was leading in 14 seats.

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Leading from Jalukbari

The state’s Health Minister — Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently leading from the Jalukbari constituency. He’s up against the Congress’ Romen Chandra Borthakur in that seat.

Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Atul Bora is leading from Dispur.

Trends at 9 am

Early Trends Give BJP Lead in 11 Seats, UPA in 7

Counting of votes for 126 seats in Assam Assembly has begun. Postal ballots are being counted first. Early trends show BJP leading in 11 seats, UPA in 7.

Counting Begins at 8 am

Counting of votes for Assam Assembly Polls will be held at two locations in Dibrugarh — Dibrugarh Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School and at the Deputy Commissioner Office, ANI reported.

CVoter Vote Projects 42.9 Percent Votes to BJP

Image used for representation only

According to the CVoter survey, 42.9 percent of votes are expected to go to the BJP-led alliance. The UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021. The remaining 8.3 percent are expected to go to Others.

India Today-Axis My India and Republic-CNX Predict Majority for NDA

Image used for representation

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led alliance in Assam is expected to get a majority with 75 to 85 seats, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance to win 40 to 50 seats and Others to win one to 4 seats in the Assembly.

. Read more on Assam by The Quint.Election Results in 4 States, 1 UT Amid Surge in COVID CasesTN Poll Results: DMK+ Expands Lead to 140 Seats; MK Stalin Ahead . Read more on Assam by The Quint.