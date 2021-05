Assam Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: BJP-led alliance crosses halfway mark; check constituency-wise performance

The BJP-led alliance won a second consecutive term in the northeastern state crossing the majority mark winning 68 seats of the 112 seats, results for which were declared till 1 am on Sunday. Counting is still underway in 14 of the 126 seats whose status was known as of 1 am.

As per the latest results on the Election Commission website, the BJP won 53 seats and is leading in seven others. Its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), won nine seats, while the third constituency of the alliance, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), bagged six seats.

On the other hand, the 'Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and eight other parties has won 43 seats so far and is leading in seven others.

The Congress bagged 25 seats and has was ahead in four other seats, while its partners All India United DemocraticFront (AIUDF) won 13 and is leading in three, the BodolandPeople's Front (BPF) won four, and the CPI(M) won one seat.

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Result declared for 109 of 126 seats All India United Democratic Front 13 3 16 Asom Gana Parishad 9 0 9 Bharatiya Janata Party 53 7 60 Bodoland Peoples Front 4 0 4 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1 0 1 Independent 1 0 1 Indian National Congress 25 4 29 United People's Party, Liberal 6 0 6 Total 112 14 126

In 2016, the BJP became the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies AGP and BPF had won 14 and 12 seats, respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

Some of the prominent winners this time are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, BJP state chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, AGP president Atul Bora and Congress legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia.

The regional alliance by the newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, whose genesis went back to the anti-CAA protests in 2019, made the controversial legislation their main poll plank. However, the two opposition groupings failed to cash in on anti-CAA sentiment.

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi won the election as an Independent candidate on Sunday. Here's the full list of winners:

Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status Abhayapuri North 34 Abdul Batin Khandakar Congress Bhupen Roy AGP 32781 Result Declared Abhayapuri South 35 Pradip Sarkar Congress Purnendu Banikya AGP 47085 Result Declared Algapur 8 Nijam Uddin Choudhury AIUDF Moon Swarnakar BJP 17604 Result Declared Amguri 103 Prodip Hazarika AGP Angkita Dutta Congress 6179 Result Declared Badarpur 5 Abdul Aziz AIUDF Biswarup Bhattacharjee BJP 23948 Result Declared Baghbar 45 Sherman Ali Ahmed Congress Rajib Ahmed AIUDF 13942 Result Declared Baithalangso 20 Rupsing Teron BJP Augustine Enghee Congress 53437 Result Declared Barama 62 Bhupen Baro UPPL Prabeen Baro BDF 23772 Result Declared Barchalla 72 Ganesh Kumar Limbu BJP Ram Prasad Sharma Congress 17782 Result Declared Barkhetri 60 Diganta Barman Congress Narayan Deka BJP 4054 Result Declared Barkhola 14 Misbahul Islam Laskar Congress Amalendu Das BJP 7031 Result Declared Barpeta 43 Abdur Rahim Ahmed Congress Gunindra Nath Das AGP 44719 Result Declared Behali 77 Ranjit Dutta BJP Jayanta Borah Independent 29839 Result Declared Bhabanipur 41 Phanidhar Talukdar AIUDF Ranjit Deka AGP 3227 Result Declared Bihpuria 109 Dr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan BJP Bhupen Kumar Borah Congress 10178 Result Declared Bijni 33 Ajoy Kumar Ray BJP Kamalshing Narzary BDF 1003 Result Declared Bilasipara East 27 Samsul Huda AIUDF Ashok Kumar Singhi BJP 49300 Result Declared Bilasipara West 26 Hafiz Bashir Ahmed AIUDF Ali Akbar Miah Independent 59758 Result Declared Biswanath 76 Promod Borthakur BJP Anjan Borah Congress 9210 Result Declared Bokajan 17 Numal Momin BJP Raton Engti Congress 17885 Result Declared Bokakhat 93 Atul Bora AGP Pranab Doley Independent 45181 Result Declared Boko 48 Nandita Das Congress Jyoti Prasad Das AGP 52466 Result Declared Bongaigaon 32 Phani Bhusan Choudhury AGP Shankar Prasad Ray Congress 38167 Result Declared Chabua 121 Ponakan Baruah AGP Ajoy Phukan Congress 18730 Result Declared Chapaguri 63 Urkhao Gwra Brahma UPPL Hitesh Basumatary BDF 26739 Result Declared Chaygaon 49 Rekibuddin Ahmed Congress Dr. Kamala Kanta Kalita AGP 28044 Result Declared Chenga 47 Ashraful Hussain AIUDF Rabiul Hussain AGP 51939 Result Declared Dalgaon 68 Mazibur Rahman AIUDF Ilias Ali Congress 55383 Result Declared Dergaon 97 Bhabendra Nath Bharali AGP Bani Hazarika Congress 12497 Result Declared Dharmapur 61 Chandra Mohan Patowary BJP Ratul Patowary Congress 25034 Result Declared Dhekiajuli 71 Ashok Singhal BJP Benudhar Nath Congress 35070 Result Declared Dhemaji 113 Ranoj Pegu BJP Chittaranjan Basumatary AJP 30792 Result Declared Dholai 11 Parimal Sukla Baidya BJP Kamakhya Prasad Mala Congress 20392 Result Declared Dhubri 23 Nazrul Hoque AIUDF Dr. Debamoy Sanyal BJP 77813 Result Declared Dibrugarh 116 Prasanta Phukan BJP Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog Congress 38005 Result Declared Digboi 123 Suren Phukan BJP Shibanath Chetia Congress 26976 Result Declared Diphu 19 Bidya Sing Engleng BJP Sum Ronghang Congress 40528 Result Declared Doom Dooma 125 Rupesh Gowala BJP Durga Bhumij Congress 8138 Result Declared Dudhnai 36 Jadab Swargiary Congress Shyamjit Rabha BJP 1276 Result Declared Duliajan 118 Terash Gowala BJP Dhrubajyoti Gogoi Congress 8110 Result Declared Gauhati West 54 Ramendra Narayan Kalita AGP Mira Borthakur Goswami Congress 78449 Result Declared Gauripur 24 Nizanur Rahman AIUDF Banendra Kumar Mushahary BJP 48845 Result Declared Goalpara East 37 Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam Congress Jyotish Das AGP 45248 Result Declared Goalpara West 38 Abdur Rashid Mandal Congress Sheikh Shah Alom AGP 46024 Result Declared Gohpur 78 Sri Utpal Borah BJP Ripun Bora Congress 29294 Result Declared Golaghat 95 Ajanta Neog BJP Bitupan Saikia Congress 9325 Result Declared Gossaigaon 28 Majendra Narzary BDF Somnath Narzary UPPL 10343 Result Declared Haflong 16 Nandita Gorlosa BJP Nirmal Langthasa Congress 18598 Result Declared Hailakandi 6 Zakir Hussain Laskar AIUDF Milon Das BJP 23754 Result Declared Hajo 55 Sri Suman Haripriya BJP Dulu Ahmed AJP 14368 Result Declared Howraghat 18 Darsing Ronghang BJP Sanjeeb Teron Congress 31683 Result Declared Jagiroad 79 Pijush Hazarika BJP Swapan Kumar Mandal Congress 29404 Result Declared Jaleswar 39 Aftab Uddin Mollah Congress Dr. Reza M A Amin AIUDF 21980 Result Declared Jalukbari 51 Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP Romen Chandra Borthakur Congress 101911 Result Declared Jania 44 Rafiqul Islam AIUDF Shahidul Islam BJP 144775 Result Declared Jorhat 98 Hitendra Nath Goswami BJP Rana Goswami Congress 6488 Result Declared Kalaigaon 65 Durga Das Boro BDF Madhu Ram Deka BJP 7102 Result Declared Kaliabor 89 Keshab Mahanta AGP Prasanta Kumar Saikia Congress 28720 Result Declared Kamalpur 56 Diganta Kalita BJP Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya Congress 18114 Result Declared Karimganj North 3 Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha Congress Dr Manash Das BJP 8324 Result Declared Katigora 15 Khalil Uddin Mazumder Congress Gautam Roy BJP 6939 Result Declared Katlicherra 7 Suzam Uddin Laskar AIUDF Subrata Kumar Nath BJP 12971 Result Declared Khumtai 96 Mrinal Saikia BJP Bismita Gogoi Congress 27133 Result Declared Kokrajhar East 30 Lawrence Islary UPPL Pramila Rani Brahma BDF 20095 Result Declared Kokrajhar West 29 Rabiram Narzary BDF Manaranjan Brahma UPPL 12071 Result Declared Laharighat 81 Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar Congress Siddique Ahmed Independent 2028 Result Declared Lahowal 117 Binod Hazarika BJP Manoj Dhanowar Congress 17248 Result Declared Lakhimpur 111 Manab Deka BJP Dr. Joy Prakash Das (J.P.) Congress 3036 Result Declared Lakhipur 13 Kaushik Rai BJP Mukesh Pandey Congress 12700 Result Declared Lumding 92 Sibu Misra BJP Swapan Kar Congress 11731 Result Declared Mahmara 105 Jogen Mohan BJP Suruj Dehingia Congress 13135 Result Declared Majbat 70 Charan Boro BDF Jitu Kissan BJP 16057 Result Declared Majuli 99 Sarbananda Sonowal BJP Rajib Lochan Pegu Congress 43192 Result Declared Mangaldoi 67 Basanta Das Congress Guru Jyoti Das BJP 24354 Result Declared Margherita 124 Bhaskar Sharma BJP Manoranjan Borgohain Congress 58500 Result Declared Mariani 101 Rupjyoti Kurmi Congress Ramani Tanti BJP 2446 Result Declared Marigaon 80 Rama Kanta Dewri BJP Bani Kanta Das AJP 36532 Result Declared Moran 115 Chakradhar Gogoi BJP Pranjal Ghatowar Congress 22341 Result Declared Naharkatia 120 Taranga Gogoi BJP Pranati Phukan Congress 14976 Result Declared Nalbari 59 Jayanta Malla Baruah BJP Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan Congress 49457 Result Declared Naoboicha 110 Bharat Chandra Narah Congress Ajijur Rahman Independent 3613 Result Declared Nazira 104 Debabrata Saikia Congress Mayur Borgohain BJP 683 Result Declared Nowgong 86 Rupak Sarmah BJP Santanu Sarma Congress 11083 Result Declared Palasbari 50 Hemanga Thakuria BJP Pankaj Lochan Goswami AJP 39670 Result Declared Panery 64 Biswajit Daimary BJP Karuna Kanta Swargiary BDF 35852 Result Declared Patacharkuchi 42 Ranjeet Kumar Dass BJP Santanu Sarma Congress 62853 Result Declared Patharkandi 2 Krishnendu Paul BJP Sachin Sahoo Congress 4467 Result Declared Raha 82 Sashi Kanta Das Congress Bishnu Das AGP 13058 Result Declared Rangapara 74 Krishna Kamal Tanti BJP Abhijit Hazarika Congress 22345 Result Declared Rangia 57 Bhabesh Kalita BJP Bhagaban Dev Misra CPM 20220 Result Declared Ratabari 1 Bijoy Malakar BJP Sambhu Sing Mallah Congress 36221 Result Declared Rupohihat 85 Nurul Huda Congress Najir Hussain BJP 106352 Result Declared Sadiya 126 Bolin Chetia BJP Lakhin Chandra Chetia Congress 22084 Result Declared Samaguri 88 Rakibul Hussain Congress Anil Saikia BJP 26098 Result Declared Sarukhetri 46 Jakir Hussain Sikdar Congress Kalpana Patowary AGP 29541 Result Declared Sarupathar 94 Biswajit Phukan BJP Roselina Tirkey Congress 39359 Result Declared Sibsagar 108 Akhil Gogoi Independent Surabhi Rajkonwari BJP 11875 Result Declared Sidli 31 Joyanta Basumatary UPPL Chandan Brahma BDF 31320 Result Declared Sipajhar 66 Paramananda Rajbongshi BJP Kuldip Barua Congress 7134 Result Declared Sonai 10 Karim Uddin Barbhuiya AIUDF Aminul Haque Laskar BJP 19654 Result Declared Sonari 106 Dharmeswar Konwar BJP Sushil Kumar Suri Congress 15117 Result Declared Sootea 75 Padma Hazarika BJP Praneswar Basumatary Congress 24375 Result Declared Sorbhog 40 Manoranjan Talukdar CPM Sankar Chandra Das BJP 10262 Result Declared Tamulpur 58 Leho Ram Boro UPPL Rangja Khungur Basumatary BDF 32183 Result Declared Teok 102 Renupoma Rajkhowa AGP Pallabi Gogoi Congress 1350 Result Declared Tezpur 73 Prithiraj Rava AGP Anuj Kumar Mech Congress 10123 Result Declared Thowra 107 Sushanta Borgohain Congress Kushal Dowari BJP 2006 Result Declared Tingkhong 119 Bimal Borah BJP Etuwa Munda Congress 28394 Result Declared Tinsukia 122 Sanjoy Kishan BJP Shamsher Singh AJP 70797 Result Declared Titabar 100 Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah Congress Hemanta Kalita BJP 13379 Result Declared Udalguri 69 Gobinda Chandra Basumatari UPPL Rihon Daimari BDF 4851 Result Declared Udharbond 12 Mihir Kanti Shome BJP Ajit Singh Congress 2685 Result Declared Barhampur 87 Jitu Goswami BJP Suresh Borah Congress 688 Result In Progress Batadroba 84 Sibamoni Bora Congress Angoorlata Deka BJP 30691 Result In Progress Dhakuakhana 112 Naba Kumar Doley BJP Padmalochan Doley Congress 7698 Result In Progress Dhing 83 Aminul Islam AIUDF Mehboob Muktar Independent 99906 Result In Progress Dispur 52 Atul Bora BJP Manjit Mahanta Congress 95864 Result In Progress Gauhati East 53 Siddhartha Bhattacharya BJP Ashima Bardoloi Congress 84100 Result In Progress Golakganj 25 Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar Congress Ashwini Ray Sarkar BJP 10656 Result In Progress Hojai 91 Ramkrishna Ghosh BJP Debabrata Saha Congress 662 Result In Progress Jamunamukh 90 Siraj Uddin Ajmal AIUDF Sadik Ullah Bhuyan AGP 84775 Result In Progress Jonai 114 Bhuban Pegu BJP Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu Congress 67700 Result In Progress Karimganj South 4 Siddeque Ahmed Congress Aziz Ahmed Khan AGP 29030 Result In Progress Mankachar 21 Md. Aminul Islam AIUDF Zabed Islam AGP 56840 Result In Progress Salmara South 22 Wazed Ali Choudhury Congress Nurul Islam Mollah Independent 130951 Result In Progress Silchar 9 Dipayan Chakraborty BJP Tamal Kanti Banik Congress 35286 Result In Progress

