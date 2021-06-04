Assam Doctor Assault: NHRC seeks action, urges health ministry to take action

A doctor, Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati, nurses and ward boys by a mob after a Covid-19 patient’s death In the Hojai district of Assam. An action taken report from the state government has been demanded by The National Human Rights Commission. A video of the attack, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the doctor being assaulted by a group of people, including women. The NHRC expeditiously took cognizance and issued directions across India, stating to forward a copy of the complaint to the Secretary, Ministry of Health, Government of India, New Delhi pursuant to which it may initiate necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the frontline health workers in the country. Watch!