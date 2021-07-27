Assam declares 3-day state mourning over deaths in border clash with Mizoram

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paying tributes on Tuesday.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): In view of the death of six people in the border clash with neighbouring Mizoram, the Assam government on Tuesday declared state mourning for three days.

Assam government announced 3-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the five police personnel and one civilian who lost their lives in the Assam-Mizoram border clashes yesterday

"The state government of Assam expresses its profound sorrow at the sad demise of five of Assam Police personnel and one civilian at Lailapur of Cachar district while defending the borders of Assam on July 26, 2021. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the Government of Assam has declared state mourning for three days with effect from July 27. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast where it is regularly flown and there will be no public entertainment during this period," read the state government order.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the policemen who were killed in the Assam-Mizoram border clashes that took place on Monday.

After visiting the injured Assam Police personnel at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital today, the Chief Minister paid a floral tribute to the fallen men.

"We are deeply anguished by the loss of lives of our brave @assampolice personnel. I visited Silchar SP Office and paid floral tributes to the five martyrs and salute their sacrifice," Biswa Sarma tweeted.

On Monday, the border dispute between Assam-Mizoram has resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian and more than 50 injured in this incident.

In view of border tensions with Mizoram, the Assam government on Monday urged the neighbouring state to restrain its "people and Police personnel" from indulging in "wanton violence" and work towards restoring peace.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are constrained to note that what is being termed by the Mizoram side as an intrusion and aggression by Assam has left 5 Assam Police personnel confirmed dead (6 as per initial reports, which is being confirmed) and more than 50 injured, including SP Cachar Vaibhav Nimbalkar, who has a bullet embedded in his leg and is in the ICU," said the Assam government. (ANI)