18 Jun 2021: Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi quits; set to join BJP

Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi of the Indian National Congress party quit the party and the Assembly on Friday. Kurmi (43), who represents the Mariani constituency, blamed the Congress party's poor leadership. He said the party is not listening to its young leaders. The four-time MLA said he will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam on June 21. Here are more details.

Details: Elderly leaders given priority; young leaders ignored: Kurmi

Kurmi tendered his resignation to Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and AICC President Sonia Gandhi. Ahead of the move, Kurmi told ANI, "I'm leaving Congress as the High Command in Delhi and Guwahati give priority to elderly leaders only." "Congress is not listening to its young leaders. That's why its situation is worsening in all states," the tea community leader added.

Alliance: 'Had advised against Congress-AIUDF alliance; it was a mistake'

Kurmi told ANI, "We had told them (senior leaders) the Congress has a good chance of coming to power this time and that we shouldn't forge an alliance with the AIUDF as it would be a mistake. It indeed was." The Congress party had formed a pre-poll alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the 2021 Assam elections.

Fact: 'Rahul Gandhi unable to shoulder leadership'

Further, Kurmi said, "Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder leadership." Kurmi was recently chosen as the secretary of the Congress Legislature Party. However, he had refused to accept the position. He had demanded the position of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President.

Congress: Congress expels Kurmi for 'anti-party activities'

Meanwhile, Congress expelled Kurmi for his "anti-party activities." APCC President Ripun Bora said the decision was approved by the All India Congress Committee. Bora had also formed a three-member team, led by former MLA Rana Goswami, to review the political situation in Kurmi's Mariani constituency. Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain and Manoj Dhanowar are the other two members of the team.

Recent news: 3 other Congress MLAs to join BJP: Report

Kurmi's resignation comes two days after the MLA had held a confidential meeting with the BJP leadership in Assam, Northeast Now reported. Three other Congress MLAs—two from upper Assam and one from lower Assam—are reportedly likely to join the BJP. Kurmi holds the key to the upper Assam region. Notably, Kurmi was rumored to consider joining the BJP before the 2021 state elections.

