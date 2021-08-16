Assam Congress Leader Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Ends Three-Decade Association

Former Congress MP from Assam Sushmita Dev on Monday, 16 August, resigned from the primary membership of the party and sent a letter to interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Dev made the announcement in a change in her Twitter bio as well, which now reads "Former Member" of the party.

Dev headed the party's women's wing, the All India Mahila Congress.

According to NDTV, Dev's letter to Gandhi gave no reason for her sudden departure from the party.

"I cherish my three-decade-long association with the National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been my memorable journey. Madam, I thank you personally for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience. I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service," Dev said in her letter, according to Hindustan Times.

Reacting sharply to Dev's resignation, Congress leader Kapil Sibal wrote that while young leaders were free to leave, "oldies" in the Congress are blamed for their efforts to strengthen the party.

Sushmita Dev



Resigns from primary membership of our Party



While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it



The Party moves on with :



Eyes Wide Shut — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 16, 2021

Sibal is among the group of 23 leaders behind a letter written to Gandhi calling for wide-ranging reforms in the party.

Dev made headlines for her stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which differs from that of the Congress. Dev backed the act, saying that the people of Assam's Barak Valley were in favour of it, reported News18.

Dev was among those from the Congress who were locked out of their Twitter accounts after they shared photos of the parents of the nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi.

(With inputs from NDTV and News18.)

