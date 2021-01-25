Assam Cong charges Shah of spreading lies

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah kickstarted BJP's campaign for the state election in Assam, the opposition Congress on Monday charged him of spreading lies.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora also defended the party's alliance with AIUDF, which was the target of Shah's speech.

'The characters of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders are the same. They just lie to divert issues. They have some paid agents on social media to make the lies look like truth. It's just Hitler politics,' Bora, a Rajya Sabha MP said.

Giving a point-by-point reply to Shah's allegations, Bora said the union home ministry is sitting idle with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which has excluded 19 lakh people from its final list.

'Amit Shah said only BJP can stop infiltrators and they are doing it. When NRC's first draft had excluded 40 lakh people, he had termed all of them as infiltrators on the floor of the Parliament and said each one would be deported.

'What step have you (Shah) taken to accept the NRC? Have you taken any initiative? Supreme Court had asked the authorities to help those 19 lakh in applying to the tribunals so that genuine Indians are included. But you and the Registrar General of India have not done anything yet. The entire process is suspended. What does it mean?' Bora said.

Shah had alleged that the Congress-AIUDF combine will open 'all gates' to welcome infiltrators if it comes to power in Assam.

The state Congress chief further said 'From 2014 to 2017, only 1,822 foreigners were deported from the country. This was the reply of the union home minister in Parliament. But during UPA tenure from 2005 to 2013 a total of 82,728 foreigners were deported. This is your falsehood.' In Assam 5,234 foreigners were deported in 2013 during former chief minister Tarun Gogoi's tenure, but the number was just 51 in 2017 under Sarbananda Sonowal's government, he said.

Story continues

On Shah's comment that the state will not be safe in the hnads of the Congress and AIUDF, Bora said 'In Assam, BJP is running the zilla parishads in alliance with AIUDF in Darrang, Karimganj and Nagaon districts at this moment. Please clarify your stand in this regard.' He asserted that AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal never said anything anti-Hindu. On the contrary BJP is constantly spreading hate against the Muslims by their anti-Muslim rhetoric.

'Don't think that you (Shah) can fool the Assamese people in every election. You have already nullified the Assam Accord by bringing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,' he added.

On the union home minister's promise to solve the perennial flood problem in the next five years, Bora cited a CAG report and said from 2014 to 2019 the fund allocation to NDRF was cut by 60 per cent in respect to Assam.

'Are you solving Assam's flood problem by paring down funds or making it more complex? In 2014-2020 states got up to Rs 13,000 crore under NDRF category. But Assam was allotted only Rs 284 crore, that too in 2019-20.Before that no money was given to Assam since 2014,' he claimed.

Bora also slammed Shah for promising tea garden workers of solving their problems and said the government has done nothing for granting ST status to the community and not ensured the minimum daily wage of Rs 351.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April. The 2016 elections gave a fractured mandate and no party has the absolute majority in the current assembly.

The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have 13 and 12 lawmakers respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

The opposition Congress has 20 MLAs at present, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members in the Assembly. PTI TR KK KK KK