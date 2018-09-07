Assam CM Sonowal felicitates Asian Games 2018 medal winner Hima Das

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal felicitated Asian Games 2018 medal winner Hima Das in Assam's Guwahati. She was handed over cheque of Rs.1.6 crore by CM Sonowal for winning gold and two silver medals in the recently concluded Asian Games. Sprint sensation Hima Das returned to her home state Assam Friday to a rousing reception, following her exploits at the Asian Games. After scripting history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to clinch a gold medal in the IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships in Finland earlier this year, Hima followed it up by bagging a gold and a silver in the Asian Games in Jakarta. India registered its best ever medal haul in the history of the Asian Games, winning 69 medals which included 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.