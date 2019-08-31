Assam CM appeals people to maintain peace in view of final NRC publication

A day before the publication of the final list of the government's National Register of Citizens (NRC), Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged upon the people of Assam to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state. �The NRC, which has been updated by the State NRC Coordinator and his team under the monitoring of the Supreme Court of India and supervision of the Registrar General of India, is an outcome of the untiring efforts of the thousands of people, Those people whose names have been excluded from proposed NRC, would get an opportunity to file their appeal and be heard in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) as per the direction of the Union Home Ministry."