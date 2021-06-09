Assam Board to Decide on HSLC, HS Exams Soon, Says State Education Minister

A decision on the Assam HSLC or Class 10 and HS or Class 12 exams will be taken soon, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said today. He took to social media platform, Twitter to make the announcement. The Assam board exams have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister’s statement came after several students of the Assam board demanded the cancelation of board exams.

The minister tweeted, “Thanks all for valuable inputs on HSLC and HS Exam. We are aware about all aspects including NEET and JEE, 2021. Decision will be taken soon taking into consideration all relevant issues.” (sic)

The Assam government had announced that both class 10 and 12 exams will be held. However, students will not have to appear for all the exams and a choice would be given to them to select which papers they want to give. A detailed guideline on the class 10 exams held by SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) and the class 12 exams conducted by AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) is yet to be announced.

The students started a social media campaign on Twitter using #WakeUpSEBAAHSEC, #CancelAssamBoardExams and #CancelAssamBoardExam to register their protest. Several users protested against the exam asking the authorities to consider their health and safety as they are the future of society.

The National Students’ Union of India Assam (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), also took to the social media platform and questioned the government that the students are the future of the state, the country and if they fall prey to the virus, who will develop the state?

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requesting him to create evaluation criteria for the boards and cancel offline exams. He said, “I am looking forward that your government will take a very pragmatic decision in the favour of the students.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here