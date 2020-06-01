Assam blowout: OIL may bring foreign experts to repair gas well

Guwahati, Jun 1 (PTI) Even after five days of the blowout, a natural gas producing well of the Oil India Limited in Assam is flowing gas 'uncontrollably' and the public sector undertaking on Monday said it has contacted global experts to repair the damage.

Visiting the site with Tinsukia district administration officials at Baghjan, Oil India Ltd (OIL) Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Chandra Mishra said the company is doing the best it can to control the well at the earliest.

'Oil India is in discussion with foreign experts and will bring them to the site if necessary,' he told Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police after the site visit.

A major blowout took place on May 27 at a gas producing well of OIL at Baghjan, next to Dibru Saikhowa National Park, forcing the administration to evacuate around 2,500 people living nearby to three camps.

The company in a statement said water is being pumped continuously through the casing valve into the well which is flowing gas 'uncontrollably'.

'Offers with action plan and timeline received from three global experts -- Boots and Coots, Alert and Wild Well Control -- in well control operation are being examined and under consideration,' it added.

OIL said a pipeline is being laid to bring water from nearby Dibru river and a water reservoir is being made in a piece of land adjacent to the well.

At a press conference at OIL Field Headquarters in Duliajan, Mishra said the company has already issued a show cause notice to John Energy Pvt Ltd, the operator of the gas well.

'Actions will also be initiated on employees of OIL if there is any prima facie evidence of human error, for which a five-member inquiry committee has been formed,' he added.

Earlier, Mishra addressed a press conference in Tinsukia and said the company is taking all measures to ensure the safety of the local people.

Replying to a query about the impact of the blowout on the environment, he said the Assam forest department, the Tinsukia district administration and OIL are taking stock of the damage.

'We are awaiting the observations and findings of the district administration, forest department and pollution control board so that all necessary steps can be taken,' he said.

On May 29, the Assam Forest Department issued a notice to OIL after dead river dolphins and fish are found in a lake nearby Dibru Saikhowa National Park and it was reported that they died due to the blowout.

'OIL's safety and environment department are continuously monitoring the ground situation and shall engage an expert agency for monitoring the environmental impact due to the blowout,' Mishra added.

The OIL CMD also assured the local people that the company will look into the issue of providing them with compensation. PTI TR NN NN