Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1: Voting For 47 Constituencies Underway; 264 Candidates in Fray

Team Latestly
·2-min read

Guwahati, March 26: Polling for the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1 has begun today at 7 am. Voting is currently underway in 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase of Assam Vidhan Sabha polls. According to the Election Commission, 81,09,815 voters will cast their votes in phase 1 of the Assam polls. Out of the total, 40,77,210 are males and 40,32,481 are females. The voting will continue till 6 pm. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 1 Polls.

The main competition in these elections will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-AIUDF alliance. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. Out of the total 47 seats, 42 seats are from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region. Five seats are from central Assam's Nagaon district. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

Here Is The List of 47 Constituencies:

S. No.

Name

1

Dhekiajuli

2

Barchalla

3

Tezpur

4

Rangapara

5

Sootea

6

Biswanath

7

Behali

8

Gohpur

9

Dhing

10

Batadroba

11

Rupohihat

12

Samaguri

13

Kaliabar

14

Bokakhat

15

Sarupathar

16

Golaghat

17

Khumtai

18

Dergaon (SC)

19

Jorhat

20

Titabor

21

Mariani

22

Teok

23

Majuli (ST)

24

Amguri

25

Nazira

26

Thowra

27

Sibsagar

28

Mahmara

29

Sonari

30

Bihpuria

31

Naoboicha

32

Lakhimpur

33

Dhakuakhana (ST)

34

Dhemaji (ST)

35

Jonai (ST)

36

Moran

37

Dibrugarh

38

Lahowal

39

Duliajan

40

Tingkhong

41

Naharkatia

42

Chabua

43

Tinsukia

44

Digboi

45

Margherita

46

Doom Dooma

47

Sadiya

In the three-phased polls, the BJP is seeking to retain power in Assam. The saffron party is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Central public welfare schemes, and on the image of Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal. Meanwhile, Congress is heading into the battle against the ruling party bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the forefront.

The BJP is contesting on 39 seats out of 47, while the remaining seats will be contested by its ally, the AGP. The Congress is contesting in 43 seats. On the remaining four seats, its alliance partners AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha and CPI-ML have fielded their candidates.

