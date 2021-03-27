Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1: Voting For 47 Constituencies Underway; 264 Candidates in Fray
Guwahati, March 26: Polling for the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1 has begun today at 7 am. Voting is currently underway in 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase of Assam Vidhan Sabha polls. According to the Election Commission, 81,09,815 voters will cast their votes in phase 1 of the Assam polls. Out of the total, 40,77,210 are males and 40,32,481 are females. The voting will continue till 6 pm. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 1 Polls.
Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1: Voting for 30 Vidhan Sabha Seats Underway; 191 Candidates in Fray
The main competition in these elections will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-AIUDF alliance. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. Out of the total 47 seats, 42 seats are from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region. Five seats are from central Assam's Nagaon district. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.
Here Is The List of 47 Constituencies:
Also Read | Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1 Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates on Voting in 47 Vidhan Sabha Seats on News18 Assam North-East
S. No.
Name
1
Dhekiajuli
2
Barchalla
3
Tezpur
4
Rangapara
5
Sootea
6
Biswanath
7
Behali
8
Gohpur
9
Dhing
10
Batadroba
11
Rupohihat
12
Samaguri
13
Kaliabar
14
Bokakhat
15
Sarupathar
16
Golaghat
17
Khumtai
18
Dergaon (SC)
19
Jorhat
20
Titabor
21
Mariani
22
Teok
23
Majuli (ST)
24
Amguri
25
Nazira
26
Thowra
27
Sibsagar
28
Mahmara
29
Sonari
30
Bihpuria
31
Naoboicha
32
Lakhimpur
33
Dhakuakhana (ST)
34
Dhemaji (ST)
35
Jonai (ST)
36
Moran
37
Dibrugarh
38
Lahowal
39
Duliajan
40
Tingkhong
41
Naharkatia
42
Chabua
43
Tinsukia
44
Digboi
45
Margherita
46
Doom Dooma
47
Sadiya
In the three-phased polls, the BJP is seeking to retain power in Assam. The saffron party is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Central public welfare schemes, and on the image of Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal. Meanwhile, Congress is heading into the battle against the ruling party bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the forefront.
The BJP is contesting on 39 seats out of 47, while the remaining seats will be contested by its ally, the AGP. The Congress is contesting in 43 seats. On the remaining four seats, its alliance partners AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha and CPI-ML have fielded their candidates.