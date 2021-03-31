Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Here Are 5 Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 2 Polls

The second phase of polling for Assam assembly elections 2021 will take place on April 1, 2021. The prime contest is between the ruling NDA and the Congress-led Mahajath. Several prominent leaders, including BJP ministers Parimal Suklabaidya, Pijush Hazarika and Bhabesh Kalita, are in the fray in the second phase of polls in Assam. Here is a list of key battles to watch out for in the Assam Phase 2 elections.

Parimal Suklabaidya Vs Kamakhya Prasad Mala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Parimal Suklabaidya is in a direct contest with Indian National Congress' Kamakhya Prasad Mala in Dholai. In the 2016 Vidhan Sabha Polls, Suklabaidya won from this seat defeating COngress' Girindra Mallik by a margin of 26, 837 votes.

Aminul Haque Laskar Vs Karim Uddin Barbhuiyan

Assam Deputy Speaker and BJP leader Aminul Haque Laskar is contesting from Sonai assembly constituency. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has fielded Karim Uddin Barbhuiya to take on Laskar.

Pijush Hazarika Vs Swapan Kumar Mandal Vs Bubul Das

An interesting triangular battle will be seen in Jagiroad (SC) assembly constituency where Assam minister Pijush Hazarika is contesting against Congress rival Swapan Kumar Mandal and Assam Jatiya Parishad's Bubul Das.

Gautam Roy vs Khalliluddin Mazumdar

Former Congress minister Gautam Roy, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Katigora Vidhan Sabha seat, is in a direct fight with his ex-party colleague Khalliluddin Mazumdar. In the 2016 assembly, BJP's Amar Chand Jain won from this seat.

Rahul Roy Vs Ajit Singh Vs Mihir Kanti Shome

Gautam Roy's son Rahul Roy, contesting as an Independent candidate, is in a triangular fight with former Congress minister Ajit Singh and incumbent BJP MLA Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond.

Polling for the third phase of the Assam elections will be held on April 6. The results of the Vidhan Sabha polls will be declared on May 2, 2021.