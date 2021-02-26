Assam Assembly Election Dates Announced: Polling in three phases on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April; counting of votes on 2 May

Assam Assembly Election Dates Announcement | The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday >(26 February). >The election to 126 Assembly seats will be held between 27 March and 6 April with the counting of votes on 2 May, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

The> first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the >second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April. The> third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll, Arora announced on Friday.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.

Past election results

When was the result of Assam Assembly polls declared in 2016: 19 May

Who won the election: The election brought a change of power as the Indian National Congress (INC), which had formed the government under Tarun Gogoi since 2001, lost its majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Sarbananda Sonowal

Who is the incumbent chief minister: The BJP Parliamentary Board announced Sonowal as their chief ministerial candidate of Assam

Total registered voters: 1,99,90,755

Voter turnout: 84.49 percent

Check full schedule for Assam Legislative Assembly election 2021:

Phase 1: 47 constituencies Issue of Notifications on: 2 March Last Date of making nominations: 9 March Scrutiny of nominations: 10 March Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 12 March >Date of Poll: 27 March

Phase 2: 39 constituencies Issue of notification: 5 March Last Date of making nominations: 12 March Scrutiny of nominations: 16 March Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 17 March >Date of Poll: 1 April

Story continues

Phase 3: 40 constituencies Issue of notification: 12 March Last Date of making nominations: 19 March Scrutiny of nominations: 20 March Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March >Date of Poll: 6 April

Counting of votes: 2 May

The terms of the legislative Assembly of Assam will come to an end in May or June this year.

Also See: Assembly Election Dates Announcement LIVE Updates: West Bengal to vote in 8 phases on 27 March, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26, 29

Puducherry Assembly Election Dates Announced: Polling to take place in single phase on 6 April; counting of votes on 2 May

Assam Assembly election: Election Commission team reviews poll preparedness in state

Read more on India by Firstpost.