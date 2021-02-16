Assam Assembly election 2021, Patharkandi profile: BJP's Krishnendu Paul emerged victorious in 2016

Patharkandi Assembly Election 2021: Located in Assam's Karimganj district, the Patharkandi Assembly constituency falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 155,472 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 78.92 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Krishnendu Paul won the Assembly seat, netting 46,419 votes compared to his closest rival Debendra Kumar Sinha of the AUIDF, who received 39,172 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Monilal Gowla of the Indian National Congress had won the seat, receiving 44,986 votes, narrowly edging out runner-up Kartik Sena Sinha of the AUIDF. Sinha had received 41,762 votes.

The Patharkandi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

