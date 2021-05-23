Assam: 7 Militants of DNLA Insurgent Group Killed, Arms Recovered

Seven Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were killed in an encounter in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, 23 May.

The Assam Police said the operation was a joint one involving them and the Assam Rifles. It was carried out in the Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong near the Nagaland border.

"“Seven DNLA terrorists were killed during an encounter with Assam Police in Karbi Anglong. Three AK-47s, other arms and ammunitions have been recovered from the spot. As per the information, two of their leaders were injured during the encounter.”" - Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as quoted by ANI

One SF personnel has been injured during the operation but is out of danger now.

The operation is still going on.

A huge cache of weapons have been recovered including AK series rifles,. 303 and small arms, grenades & ammunitions.@CMOfficeAssam #HMOIndia #AssamPolice — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) May 23, 2021

One personnel was injured during the operation, but is out of danger, the Assam Police chief said. Some members of the insurgent outfit managed to flee, according to EastMojo.

Four days back, a youth was killed in Dhansiri by DNLA cadres, reported NDTV.

(With inputs from ANI, EastMojo and NDTV.)

