ASRB postpones combined prelims exam 2021 for NET, ARS, and STO due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has decided to postpone its combined prelims examinations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams that are postponed include the National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research service preliminary exams (ARS), and the Senior technical officer (STO) examinations 2021.

Aspirants who applied for these examinations can check the official notice by visiting the website asrb.org.in. The examination was scheduled to be held from 21 to 27 June.

"Due to the prevailing situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 agriculture research service preliminary exam 2021 and senior technical officer (STO) examination, which was scheduled to be held during 21-27 June, 2021, has been postponed," an official notice released by the board said.

Meanwhile, the board has also informed that a fresh or revised date for the exam will be announced later. It will be notified at least 15 days before the examination.

The Combined Prelims exam for NET, ARS, STO was earlier scheduled to be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the country at 32 centres while the main examination was scheduled to be conducted on 19 September.

Candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website asrb.org.in for more details and the latest updates.

NET exam: The National Eligibility Test (NET) is for the position of lecturer or assistant professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Students who pass NET are eligible to apply for the post of lecturers or assistant professors in the SAUs/AUs. They should be 21 years of age, with a Master's degree in the concerned discipline.

ARS exam: The Agriculture Research Service (ARS) examination is for recruitment to the post of ARS Scientist at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Interested candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and possess a Master's degree in the concerned discipline.

STO exam: The STO (T-6) exam is a direct recruitment test for the post of senior technical officer (STO) (T-6) at ICAR headquarters and its research institutes. Candidates applying must have attained the age of 21 years and hold a Master's degree in the concerned discipline.

