'Asking cadres not to put up banners that are against law': AIADMK Spokesperson on death of 22-year-old girl

A 22-year-old girl Subashree died in Chennai allegedly after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) banner fell on her on September 12. While speaking to ANI on death of 22-year-old girl, Spokesperson of AIADMK Kovai Sathyan said, "The banner put up by party functionary for his family function has cost a life. Time and again, our leaders have sent out messages asking cadres not to put up banners that are against law." Her mortal remains have been taken to her residence from Chennai's General Hospital, Chromepet.