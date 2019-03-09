Asked US whether use of F-16 against India is in accordance with terms and conditions of sale: MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said, "If as Pakistan claims it has a video recording of the downing of a second Indian aircraft then why have they not shared the video with the international media?" "There are eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence that Pakistan deployed F-16 aircraft and that one F-16 was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. We have asked the United States (US) to also examine whether the use of F-16 against India is in accordance with terms and conditions of sale," he added.