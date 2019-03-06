Asked officials of FB, Whatsapp to prevent misuse of social media during elections: Anurag Thakur

BJP leader and Chairman of Parlimentary Committee on IT, Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asked social media giants like Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram to ensure their platforms are not misused or to create division in society during the upcoming general elections. "We asked them to ensure their platforms aren't used to create division in society, incite violence, pose threat to India's security or let foreign powers meddle in Indian elections," Thakur told ANI after meeting with officials of the social media sites. Thakur added that the officials agreed with the points raised by the Parlimentary Committee and accepted the need for corrective measures and that they will be in touch with the Election Commission. "They accepted there is a need for corrective measures and that they're ready for them. They have said they will be in touch with the Election Commission and work on the information provided by the concerned ministries," Thakur said.