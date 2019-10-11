Have asked Ministry officials for report on what is shown on 'Big Boss 13' show: Prakash Javadekar

While addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Pune on October 12, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on being asked if there is any order to ban TV show Big Boss, he said, "I have asked Ministry officials for a report on what is being shown (on the Big Boss show). We will be getting the report this week." Earlier, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar from Uttar Pradesh's Loni in Ghaziabad asked the centre to stop the telecast of 'Bigg Boss 13.' Bigg Boss is aired in India and into its 13th season now. In Bigg Boss TV show, the contestants live in a house that is cut-off from the outside world. They are voted out one by one till a person remains the only contestant to win a grand prize.