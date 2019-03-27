Asked EC to hold Assembly poll in J and K as early as possible: Ram Madhav
National general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram Madhav said that they (BJP) have asked Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold Assembly elections in the state as early as possible. Speaking to media, Madhav said, "In order to have successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir just like the rest of the country, and to protect the democratic rights of citizens we have decided to conduct the parliament election on time."