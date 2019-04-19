If you ask any question to any of the BJP leaders, they will call you anti-national: Sachin Pilot

While addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders. Pilot said, "Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath are only bringing the emotional subjects to hide their failure and it has nothing to do with a livelihood. 5 years ago, BJP got absolute majority and they promised that there will be employment, investment, industrialization, income will be doubled, black money will come back to India, a terror-free environment and no inflation. We defeated BJP in three regions. We feel that BJP is totally exposed now and today, the public is demanding answers. The reality is that if you ask any question to any of the BJP leaders, they will call you anti-national."