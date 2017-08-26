Asif to visit China, Russia, Turkey over US' Afghan policy

Islamabad, Aug 26 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muham­mad Asif will next week embark on a three-nation tour for consultations on US President Donald Trump's new policy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

The dates for the trip, which would take the Minister to China, Russia and Turkey, were being worked out, Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

"Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will be visiting regional countries for consultations," Foreign Office spokes­man Nafees Zakaria said at a weekly media briefing. The meetings would be aimed at developing regional consensus on efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Asif's previously scheduled trip to the US for bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been delayed for the regional tour.

US President Donald Trump earlier this week accused Pakistan of undermining Washington's "war against terror" despite receiving billions of dollars in aid.

Both Moscow and Beijing criticised the US position on Pakistan and insisted that Pakistan's importance for peace in Afghanistan and its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism need to be recognised, the report said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also denounced the new US strategy and blamed Washington's "opportunistic moves and unilateral and meddlesome policies" for growth in terrorism and extremism in the region.

Asif's tour, Pakis­tani diplomats believe, will send a strong message to the US that Pakistan cannot be coerced and that the country enjoys broad support in the region, according to the daily.

However, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman said the differences between Islamabad and Washington over the new policy did not mean a rupture in ties.

"We have long-standing relationship with the US... Our areas of cooperation are diverse and multi-dimensional. I would not endorse... parting ways," Zakaria said, adding the "difference of opinion" and "misperceptions" could be addressed through dialogue.

In response to a question about the new role assigned to India by the US, Zakaria reiterated Pakistan's concerns and accused it (India) of "playing the role of a spoiler and destabiliser in the region". He also accused New Delhi of using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

