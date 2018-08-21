ASICS India name cricketers Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar as brand ambassadors

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Sport performance brand, ASICS have roped in Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as their first brand ambassadors in the country, it was announced on Tuesday.

The partnership will see Jasprit and Bhuvneshwar join hands to underscore the company's commitment towards India.

Commenting on the brand association, Managing Director of ASICS India Rajat Khurana said: "We are extremely delighted to bring on board leading cricketers of our Indian cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar as the brand ambassadors for ASICS India."

"This partnership is also an extension of the Global 'I Move Me' campaign for ASICS. Their commitment to fitness on and off field leading to team India's success is commendable, they truly resonate the brand's core value. As a part of this partnership we are looking forward to inspiring others to join us in our initiative of making India fit," he added.

Sharing his excitement on being the brand ambassador for ASICS, Bumrah added. "I am extremely happy to represent ASICS in India. Being an ASICS athlete gives me the pleasure of working with a brand that I have been a fan of since my early years.

Echoing Bumrah's words, Bhuvneshwar said: ""I am absolutely thrilled about representing one of the leading brands in the world. As an athlete and a fast bowler, shoes are very important part of our lives. ASICS is one brand that I completely trust and believe in, given the best in class technology that it offers.

