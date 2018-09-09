Asian School indoor rowing inaugurated in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) The first Asian School Indoor Rowing Championship was inaugurated here on Sunday with oldest rowing coach Ashok Chtterjee and former international oarsman Ashok Mehta lighting the sacred lamp.

Also present were founder secretary of Rowing Federation of India Subrata Dutta, Secretary of Calcutta Rowing Club (CRC) Chandan Roy Chowdhury, Seceratary of West Bengal Rowing Assoiation Souvik Ghoh, Joint Secretary of Maharashtra Rowing Association Sanjoy Waldi and participating students from various schools of the city at a well attended function in CRC premises.

The meet would be held for three age groups under 12, under 15 and under 18 years -both for boys and girls.

After competition, 18 students - 9 boys and 9 girls - would be selected from each school who will then compete in district and thereafter in state level championships.

All the state level winners along with competitors from other countries will join the grand finale to be held at an indoor stadium in the city on December 2.

--IANS

