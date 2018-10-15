Asian Para Games 2018: Deepa Malik receives warm welcome on his arrival at Delhi Airport

New Delhi, Oct 16 (ANI): Rio Paralympics medallist Deepa Malik received warm welcome on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. She made India proud by clinching two bronze medals at the Asian Para Games 2018. Feeling happy and excited she said, "It was a great experience. We realized that the standard of competition has grown higher. I feel prouder to return with a new record at Asian Para Games 2018 and two medals."