Asian Paints Shows Support for PM Cares Fund, as a Main Sponsor for Anthem 'One Nation One Voice' Dedicated to Corona Warriors

The newly released song “Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakkam” sung in 14 languages brings 200+ singers together for the first time and is available over 100 platforms Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Asian Paints continuing its solidarity with the nation in the midst of a destabilizing pandemic, has come forward to show support to PM Cares Fund as one of the key sponsors of the new national anthem dedicated to Corona warriors – One Nation One Voice that was launched on Sunday 17th May. For the song titled Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakkam a record-breaking number of 200+ singers from Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) have come together for this acapella rendition in 14 languages and is the largest anthem platform ever.

As an act of unity during the time of COVID-19 crisis, the anthem is the brainchild of Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon, CEO of ISRA. The song is especially unique as each artist recorded their part from home in view of the lockdown. The challenges were many with most of the artists not having professional recording equipment at the time of recording. However, the obstacles were overcome and never before has a galaxy of artists as large as this, come together for a cause. Singing in 14 different languages are legendary singers Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, S. P. Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Jasbir Jassi and 80 more artists.

Commenting on Asian Paints role, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, “Asian Paints has always been a responsible brand that cares. Amidst the challenging future we as a nation are facing today, there is no better time to step up and take action. Given our emotional connect with homes we are proud to power these profound voices, from almost 200 coveted homes of the most acclaimed artists in our country. As an Indian Brand we feel energized in supporting our countrymen and women by aiding PM Cares Fund. One Nation One Voice is not just an anthem but a movement that reflects the current emotions of the people. We are certain it will inspire and bring our country together in coming out of this crisis stronger than before.” Asian Paints has already committed 35 crores to fight COVID-19 to the PM Cares fund and other CM funds across various States. The song was released across over 100 platforms on 17th May – that included TV, Radio, Social Media, Applications, OTT, VOD, ISP, DTH and CRBT, with over 100 broadcast, social, amplification and tech platforms supporting the launch. All proceeds from the same will go to PM Cares Fund for the fight against COVID-19. The song is in 14 languages which include Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Rajasthani and Odiya.

Check out the below YouTube link for the anthem - www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKRIxH5LSPc.

