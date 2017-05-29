Asian Junior Tennis Championship begins in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Asian Junior Tennis Championship 2017, which is the most reputed tennis championship in the Asian circuit for the under 18 category, has today begun in Pune, Maharashtra.

Players from 11 countries in the region - Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, China, Sri Lanka, Iran and India - will participate in the tournament.

The championship is the second highest tournament anywhere in the world after the junior grand slams, and provides top Indian players a chance to compete against their global counterparts as well as earn valuable ITF points to build on their overall international ranking. (ANI)