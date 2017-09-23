Asian Indoor Games: Indian cyclist Deborah Herold clinches 2 silver medals on Day 7

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], Sept 23 (ANI): Cyclist Deborah Herold produced a rich vein of form as she scalped two silver medals on the seventh day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games here at Ashgabat last evening.

While Deborah picked a silver in the six-lap Keirin event in track cycling, she also finished at the second spot in the Team sprint event with Alena Reji.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands girl has now clinched three silver medals in the Games. She had won her first silver in the 200 metres individual sprint race.

Besides Deborah, India also bagged a silver medal yesterday through Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav in women's -48 kg kurash event.

India are currently placed ninth in the medals tally with five gold, six silver and five bronze medals while hosts Turkmenistan are on the top.

More than 200 athletes in 15 sports disciplines are representing India in the Games, which is considered as the second biggest multi-sporting event of the continent after the Asian Games.(ANI)