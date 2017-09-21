Asian Indoor Games: India win one gold, two bronze on Day 5

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], Sept 21 (ANI): The Indian contingent added one more gold and two bronze medals to their tally on the fifth day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games here at Ashgabat in Turkmenistan last evening.

Ajay Kumar Saroj clinched the gold in men's 1500m race after clocking in at three minute and 48.67 seconds.

Meanwhile, Neha Solanki and Jyoti picked a bronze in +87kg category and -87kg category respectively of the women's kurash event.

India are now standing at the seventh spot with four gold, two silver and four bronze, while hosts Turkmenistan are on the top with a whopping 50 gold, 30 silver and 35 bronze.

More than 200 athletes in 15 sports disciplines are representing India in the Games, which is considered as the second biggest multi-sporting event of the continent after the Asian Games.(ANI)