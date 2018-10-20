Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India beat Pakistan 3-1 to score second straight win

Muscat, Oct 21 (IANS) Skipper Manpreet Singh put on a stellar show as India registered a facile 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the second match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy here on Saturday.

India got off to the worst possible start as Pakistan forced a goal in the opening minute of the match through a penalty corner.

In the first quarter of the game, Pakistan dominated as India struggled to penetrate the Pakistan defence.

It was a flash of brilliance from Manpreet in the second quarter of the game that saw India equalise 1-1.

At halftime, both teams were locked 1-1.

In the second period, Mandeep Singh helped India double their advantage in the 33rd minute.

The Indians slowly grew into the game as Mandeep was a constant menace with his runs down the middle.

Pakistan got a penalty corner in the third quarter but failed to capitalise as the India defence stood tall.

Dilpreet Singh found his fourth goal of the tournament to not only extend India's lead but also ensure a win.

India next play Japan on Sunday.

