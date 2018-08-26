Asian Games: India take two silvers in equestrian

Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) India bagged two silver medals in the equestrian competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

In the final of the jumping team event, the Indian team of Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh and Fouaad Mirza scored 121.30 points to finish second.

Japan scored 82.40 to win the gold medal while Thailand's 126.70 gave them the bronze.

Fouaad shone in the final of the jumping individual event as well, taking the silver with 26.40 points.

Oiwa Yoshiaki of Japan clinched the gold with 22.70 points while the bronze went to Alex Hua Tian (27.10) of China.

--IANS

ajb/mr